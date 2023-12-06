MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the City of Monroe updated residents about projects within the city limits. Officials have done things from clearing drainage structures to paving new roadways and sidewalks.

Officials posted pictures of new roadways on South Grand Street.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

