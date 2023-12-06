MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the City of Monroe updated residents about projects within the city limits. Officials have done things from clearing drainage structures to paving new roadways and sidewalks.
Officials posted pictures of new roadways on South Grand Street.
The City of Monroe is paving the way for a smoother 2024! From clearing drainage structures to paving new roadways and sidewalks, this project is serving the long-felt needs of this community.City of Monroe