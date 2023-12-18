MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2023, the City of Monroe will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new basketball court mural at Powell Street Community Center, located at 1401 Powell Avenue in Monroe, La.

According to officials, a grant from the Percent for Art program’s initiative, Making It Public, provided the funding for the project. The grant was facilitated by the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Division of Arts. The grant totaled approximately $10,000 with $5,000 dedicated to the Powell Street Community Center mural and an additional $5,000 to be contributed to Charles Johnson Park, with its ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to take place in early 2024.

The event is set to take place at 11:30 AM.