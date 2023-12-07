MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 10:30 PM, the City of Monroe will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Forsythe Park Tennis Courts Project. The ceremony will take place at Forsythe Park by the existing tennis courts, according to officials.

The Forsythe Tennis Courts Project is a key component of the City’s Park Master Plan, which is available for review at oneroe.city. The initiative, supported by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Capital Infrastructure Funds, reflects the commitment to fostering community engagement and promoting active lifestyles in Northeast Louisiana. According to officials, the event will feature the beginning of construction on a state-of-the-art Clubhouse and Events Center.

Also, the project will introduce two brand-new pickleball courts, catering to the diverse recreational interests of the community. Officials confirmed that a total of $5.8 million is the projected investment for the project.