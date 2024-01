MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 30, 2023, Ouachita Green, the City of Monroe, and Keep Monroe Beautiful will host a Community Cleanup Event. The event will begin at the Liller Maddox Marbles Community Center located at 2950 Renwick Street in Monroe, La.

The event will be from 8 AM to 11 AM and participants are encouraged to register at https://ouachitagreen.org/volunteer/.