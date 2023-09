MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will host its Community Center Movie Tour on September 16, 2023, September 18, 2023, and September 28, 2023. For more information on the movie tour, be sure to view the table below.

Date Movie Time Location September 16, 2023 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4:00 PM Powell Street Community Center

1401 Powell Avenue,

Monroe, La. September 18, 2023 The Little Mermaid 4:00 PM Emily P. Robinson Community Center

3504 Jackson Street,

Monroe, La. September 28, 2023 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4:00 PM Henrietta Johnson Community Center

2800 Burg Jones Lane,

Monroe, La.