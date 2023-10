MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 19, 2023, the City of Monroe will host its “Picnic in the Park” event at Charles Johnson Park. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.

There will be food trucks, local vendors, community partner booths, and music at the event. The park is located at 3313 Bernstein Park Drive in Monroe, La.