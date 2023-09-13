MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, officials of the Monroe City Council agreed to seek bids for $923,000 to repair faults on North 6th Street from Louisville Avenue to Stubbs Avenue. The Ouachita Citizen reported that the project would be funded through the city’s capital infrastructure street fund.

The project will include milling, overlaying, and resolving drainage or utilities problems along the road. According to reports, construction could begin in November 2023.

Officials also plan to expand the road rehabilitation program to include repairing sidewalks and lighting.