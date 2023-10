MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Monroe officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of the Youngs Bayou Retention Pond. The project is a flood mitigation effort for the surrounding areas.

Now we’ve got a place for the water to run off. We’re prepared that if we get this unprecedent rain again, we have somewhere for this water to go. This is a great day for Monroe, La., District 3, and the Booker T. community in particular.

Councilwoman Juanita G. Woods