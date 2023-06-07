MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have announced that approximately 7 community centers and four parks in Monroe, La. will experience changes in the near future. On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, a vision plan was unveiled for the community centers and parks.

We all have our careers and daily tasks, but these are one of those homerun projects that you get to work. When these things happen, it will improve someone’s life. This is going to have a positive impact in the community and inviduals’ lives on a daily basis. Travis Martin, Urban Planner and Designer – Manning Architects