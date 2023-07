MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of Monroe have announced the days and times that the community pool will be open at the Marbles Recreation Center. Officials confirmed that the pool will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 AM to 6 PM, and on Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM.

We’ve got some new furniture waiting for you. Stay tuned for more improvements to come at our rec centers and parks! City of Monroe

For more information, be sure to contact the City of Monroe at 318-329-2200.