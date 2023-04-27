OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — House Bill 580 is authored by Representative Mike Huval. The bill aims to strengthen the prevention of using telecommunications devices while driving. Present law prohibits using phones while driving, which uses the term “engage in a call”; this includes talking or listening on the phone and writing, sending, or reading a text. The proposed bill sets out to modify and extend this present law.

One local group has started a petition hoping to get more support for the bill to pass.

We have a chapter called Harley owners group so it’s a bunch of riders, motorcycle people. The biggest thing we are scared of and see is every time we pass the car someone’s got their phone in their hand. They’re either watching a video or texting. You know we’re just trying to bring awareness to it. It takes one time looking at your phone and crossing that line. Dale Condra, owner of Warhawk Harley Davidson of Monroe

Condra says they are hosting an event on April 29, 2023, to celebrate his business anniversary; they will also use the opportunity to get the community to come out and sign the petition. Condra also shared that they aim to spread awareness and hopefully save lives. They plan to collect signatures and send the petition to Baton Rouge once completed.

If the bill is passed, drivers can still make calls to report a medical emergency or car crash. The bill also does not limit the prohibited devices to just a cell phone but also includes other portable and technological devices. Some residents shared their thoughts about the bill.

It can stop people from having wrecks and children being innocent kids getting hit through people texting and driving answering the phone while they’re driving all that kind of stuff. Chris English