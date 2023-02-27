KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 10:52 AM CST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 10:52 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 24, 2023, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis joined students at Roy N. Shelling Elementary School to read stories.
According to officials, they had a great time spending the day with the students.
