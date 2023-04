MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was selected as the keynote speaker for the Boy Scouts of America’s annual banquet. The Mayor spoke about his experience as a Marine and how it impacted and changed his life.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

The City of Monroe extended congratulations to the Eagle Scouts and award recipients for all of their success.