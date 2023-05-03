MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief of Police Vic Zordan held a press conference Wednesday, May 3, addressing how they are dealing with the crime in the city.

Mayor Ellis expressed that crime had gone down since they took over. “Since I’ve taken office, we’ve pointed out the crime statistics in Monroe are trending down, but we understand statistics don’t mean anything if you don’t feel safe in your own homes. Today is not about numbers but more about what this PD is doing to keep you safe, to keep the streets safe, and to tackle the violent crime epidemic that has plagued this city for too long.”

Ellis also explained some of the changes that have happened since they took the positions. “Since we’ve taken office, we’ve hired 45 officers and put them through the academy. We’ve increased the starting salary to help recruit more officers. We’ve invested roughly $5 million in upgrades to equipment and technology to help us better fight crime.”

Vic Zordan how many violent criminals they’ve indicted. “To date, we have successfully indicted 30 individuals in the Western District of Louisiana for firearm charges. 15 have already been sentenced; six are awaiting sentence; and nine others have been indicted. 12 of these individuals, whom the mayor identified as gang members, are some of our most violent.”

Tara Daniel, a Monroe citizen, expressed how she felt about the crime in the city. “Overall, the citizens of Monroe don’t want this; they don’t want crime; they don’t want drugs and guns out there on the street, and I think Mayor Ellis and Chief Zordan are doing everything they can in their power to keep it from happening, and I think they’re doing an excellent job.”