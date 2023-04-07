All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department observed a gold Chevy suburban driving through a stop sign at the intersection of Bethune Street and Peters Street. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and observed several occupants in the vehicle.

According to officers, while commanding the occupants to exit the vehicle, officers observed 19-year-old Isszavion Webb. According to reports, Webb climb into the vehicle’s driver seat while the other was exiting the vehicle and place it into reverse.

Webb then allegedly backed into officer’s vehicle, endangering the officers as they use the vehicle for cover. According to officers, Webb placed the vehicle into drive and began to travel towards Bethune and allegedly struck the officers unit again, and proceeded to travel South Bound on Bethune Street.

Webb then traveled East Bound onto Thomas Street and accelerated up to speed of 60 miles per hour. According to reports, he then traveled East Bound onto Conover Street and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of Burg Jones Lane and Conover Street, and allegedly struck a bicyclist traveling South Bound within Burg Jones Lane.

According to officers, Webb then jumped out of the moving vehicle at the intersection of Conover Street and Tripp Street. Webb then ran North Bound through the field located in the 100 block of Tripp Street. Officers then gave a clear loud command to Webb, and he refused to stop.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the field located behind the eastern portion of 20300 Short Thomas Street, Webb was apprehended and handcuffed and advised of his rights per Marinda. According to officers, Webb stated the wrong name and refused to provide his real name.

Webb was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Upon arriving officers was advised that the vehicle Webb in possession of was recently stolen.