OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On March 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Adrian D. Coleman has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for possessing narcotics and an illegal firearm.

According to officials, Coleman pleaded guilty to the charges on October 31, 2022. The charges stemmed from a traffic stop that took place on January 18, 2021, initiated by deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, authorities searched the vehicle and discovered a Taurus 9 mm pistol on the seat of the car where Coleman was sitting. Coleman also possessed 12 individual clear bags of marijuana on his person that contained 48 grams. According to authorities, Coleman admitted to owning the firearm and narcotics.

The case was investigated by the ATF and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew C. Weber.