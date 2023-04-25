MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 10, 2023, a Monroe man, 21-year-old Boris Richard Jr., was arrested for Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business after allegedly breaking into the Smith Funeral Home. When Richard was inside the funeral home, he allegedly FaceTimed a friend to show graphic images of the corpses being held inside the facility.

According to reports, April 7, 2023, was the day Richard broke into the funeral home between 11 AM and 12 PM when the business was closed. The victim notified authorities that Richard allegedly made the FaceTime call to his friend inside the embalming room, where corpses are kept after receiving an autopsy.

Richard is not an employee at the funeral home and was not supposed to have access to the embalming room. Richard was taken into custody by the Monroe Police Department and held at the Ouachita Correctional Center. On April 11, 2023, he was released on a bond of $1,500.