MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2023, around 8:30 PM, a Monroe man was arrested after allegedly threatening victims with a gun. Monroe authorities were dispatched to a disturbance on Samuel Drive after a verbal altercation broke out.

The Monroe Police Department arrested 28-year-old Nicholas McCartery. According to reports, McCartery was asleep at a residence when he was awoken by his girlfriend of 7 months and was told that he had to leave.

Allegedly, McCartery proceeded to start an argument with a victim while leaving outside the home, then proceeded to point a loaded Ruger 380 handgun at the victim and say, “I’ll kill you.”

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to reports, the victim contacted their brother-in-law, who showed up to the scene and stated that he allegedly saw McCartery running from behind a residence. The suspect saw the brother-in-law and allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at him and stated, “I’m tired of running, and I’ll blow your s**t off.”

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a handgun in McCartery’s front pocket. McCartery was taken into custody and placed in an MPD unit.

While the suspect was in custody, officers said they located a concealed and loaded Ruger 380 cal. handgun in McCartery’s front pocket. Additionally, a glass pipe typically used to smoke methamphetamine was found. McCartery does not have a concealed carry permit.

McCartery was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following: