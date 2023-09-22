All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested 28-year-old Jessie Tyler Rhodes of West Monroe for Possession of Sexual Abuse Images, and Videos of Children. At this time, the public is being asked to provide any information during this ongoing investigation.

Rhodes was arrested on 250 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen. According to reports, the arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Monroe Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information regarding Rhodes, please contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at (800) 256-4506.