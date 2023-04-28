All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On January 11, 2023, at 11:20 AM, the Monroe Police Department began investigating a report of child abuse that occurred on Spurgeon Drive in Monroe, La. on January 8, 2023. According to reports, a 5-year-old male victim allegedly came to school with a swollen and bruised eye.

According to officers, the victim stated to his teacher that 33-year-old Tony Bartholomew Brown allegedly punched him in the face with a closed fist at least twice as a form of punishment. Officers then learned through further investigation that the victim’s mother was aware of the abuse and the injury. According to reports, the victim’s mother allegedly attempted to cover the bruise with make-up.

The covering of the bruise did prevent school authorities from seeing the injury two days prior and on January 11, 2023, the injury was more apparent according to the school officials. The victim along with his two siblings were removed from the home by officials and placed in a safe environment. On April 27, 2023, Brown was arrested and charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile.