All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, agents of the Metro Narcotics Units received information and were advised that 28-year-old Laderrious Dean was allegedly selling narcotics. During the investigation, agents conducted several hours of surveillance on Dean and a controlled purchase of narcotics from him.

According to authorities, they obtained an arrest warrant for Dean and a search warrant for his residence and his vehicle. On October 25, 2023, authorities executed the warrants and made contact with Dean on Lincoln Road in Monroe, La.

Officials went on to search Dean’s vehicle and located a large amount of marijuana residue and a clear bag containing approximately 94 Fentanyl pills. According to authorities, Dean allegedly admitted to stealing from a local store prior to officials making contact with him.

Dean was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. His bond was set at $194,000.