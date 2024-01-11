MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024, the Metro Narcotics Unit intercepted a package containing one bag of marijuana being shipped to Duff Road Exit in Monroe, La.

Agents went to the residence and made contact with Treyon Cooks. When making contact with Cooks, agents allegedly smelled and saw bags of marijuana in the house. According to authorities, Cooks was advised of Miranda rights and signed a search consent for the residence.

Cooks then allegedly showed agents he hid two firearms AR 15 and a Glock 22, and several bags of marijuana in the A/C closet.

Upon further search, more bags of marijuana and ammunition were found. The marijuana was bagged in different weights, which was determined to be consistent with narcotic sales.

Cooks allegedly admitted to ordering marijuana and having it shipped to his home. Cooks was transported to Ouachita Correctional Facility and booked on the below charges:

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm (Presence of Narcotics)

Conspiracy to distribute CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession with intent CDS I (Marijuana)

No bond was set at this time.