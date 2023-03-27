MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department arrested 20-year-old Owen Mullins for Extortion. Authorities made contact with the victim at Wood Street in regards to alleged blackmail by Mullins.

The victim notified authorities that Mullins allegedly possessed nude photographs and sex videos of her and was continuously threatening to send them to her parents unless she gave him $1,000. A witness who was with the victim provided video evidence of a phone call made between Mullins and the victim.

According to authorities, they could hear the victim in the video saying to Mullins, “Please, Kincade, I didn’t do anything!” Mullins responded by saying, “You better send me $1K or I’m going to send it to your daddy!”

Once Mullins arrived at the station, he was advised of his Miranda rights. Officers explained to Mullins they had viewed the recording of him blackmailing the victim. Mullins explained that he blackmailed her because she was allegedly spreading rumors around ULM about him sleeping with other girls.

Mullins was handcuffed and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Mullins is being held on a bond of $5,000.