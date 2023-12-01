All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 28, 2023, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on Peach Street. Officers were advised that the victim was also allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by a male and female subject.

The subjects were seen riding in a white or silver Toyota vehicle, according to court documents. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after the shooting and Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting took place at the intersection of Peach Street and Florida Street.

Officers learned that a female subject and Chrisophica Rontez Johnson stopped their vehicle beside the victim’s bicycle prior to the shooting and asked the victim for his name. The victim was ordered to get off of his bicycle at gunpoint, according to authorities.

The female subject and Johnson allegedly began striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat and the female subject told Johnson to not kill the victim. Johnson allegedly commanded the victim to get back on his bicycle and leave the scene.

The victim was then shot in his leg and the suspects fled the scene. Johnson was arrested by authorities on November 28, 2023.

He was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $200,000 bond.