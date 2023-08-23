All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle failing to signal 100 feet prior to turning right onto Louberta Street from Powell Street. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Demarcus L. Jones.

According to the affidavit, deputies observed Jones being overly nervous due to his heavy breathing and sweating profusely. Authorities also observed a clear plastic bag in a cup holder.

Jones was ordered to exit the vehicle and authorities were allegedly given consent to retrieve the clear plastic bag in the cup holder. According to deputies, they located a small amount of marijuana residue inside the bag and went on to search the vehicle.

During the search, they located approximately 109 ecstasy tablets, Xanax bars, a digital scale, and marijuana inside the vehicle. Jones allegedly admitted that the marijuana and digital scale belonged to him; however, he denied ownership of the other narcotics.

Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Turning Movements and Required Signals.