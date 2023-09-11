All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 11, 2023, at 3:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to a residence due to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were informed by the female victim that 34-year-old Tavarius D. Cooks allegedly pointed a small handgun at her and left the scene.

According to the affidavit, officers were advised that the victim and Cooks were in a relationship and lived together for approximately five months. Monroe Police went on to locate Cooks on Florida Street where he allegedly led police on a short foot chase until he was eventually taken into custody.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and Resisting an Officer.