All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant on Simon Street in an effort to locate Malik Long. According to reports, Long and a 17-year-old juvenile refused to exit the residence.

According to reports, the MPD SWAT team negotiated with both suspects for approximately two hours. The suspects refused to exit the residence and the MPD SWAT team deployed CS gas into the residence. After the CS gas was thrown into the residence both suspects exited the home and were taken into custody.

Malik and the 17-year-old juvenile were wanted for the Illegal use of a Weapon and for Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property for a recent “shots fired” incident at Walmart in Monroe, La. Long was wanted for three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder for shooting at MPD officers in January 2023, and two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder for a shooting that injured two juvenile victims in January 2023.

According to reports, the arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Both of those weapons are suspected of being used in the recent shootings.