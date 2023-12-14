All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to a domestic disturbance on Eisenhower Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed a silver Camaro in the driveway which was registered to Shelton R. Mosley.

According to authorities, Mosley possessed three arrest warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery on the same victim at different times. Deputies forced entry into the home and Mosley surrendered to authorities.

Authorities learned that the victim and Mosley were arguing and the altercation became physical when Mosley allegedly struck the victim in the head with his fist. During the altercation, the victim’s 6-year-old son came to her aid and attempted to get in between the victim and Mosley.

Mosley allegedly struck the minor in his mouth, causing the child to fall back. Authorities observed injuries on the victim and the victim’s son.

Mosley was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, False Imprisonment, Interfering with Emergency Communications, and Cruelty to Juveniles.