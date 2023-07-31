All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle that allegedly failed to signal while turning off of Gordon Avenue to Johnston Street. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the vehicle allegedly failed to yield to authorities’ emergency lights.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle led authorities on a high-speed chase for several blocks until the vehicle eventually came to a stop, and the driver was identified as Cedric D. Comanche. Comanche was searched by authorities and deputies located marijuana.

Authorities went on to search the vehicle and found more marijuana and a digital scale. According to deputies, Comanche admitted that he led authorities on a chase due to not knowing if the vehicle had car insurance.

Comanche was arrested and charged with Flight from an Officer, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.