All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 22, 2023, at 5:53 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Rawtavis Ignont, allegedly broke her bedroom window as she was bathing.

According to officers, Ingot entered the residence after breaking the window and allegedly chased the victim out of the home, grabbing her by the hair and nearly pulling her down. During the altercation, the victim knocked on the neighbor’s door and she and Ignont fell into the doorway of the neighbor’s home.

Once the neighbor separated the victim and Ingot, Ignont returned to the victim’s home. Police obtained security camera footage of the incident and observed Ingot allegedly chasing the victim and returning to her residence after a brief period.

According to police, Ignont returned to the scene and was placed under arrest. During the arrest, officers noticed blood on Ignont’s leg and asked him about the wound. Ignont allegedly advised authorities that he got wound after noticing a male subject attempting to enter the victim’s window and he began chasing the male subject through a field, cutting his legs on bushes.

Ignont was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Home Invasion, Battery of a Dating Partner, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.