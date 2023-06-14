MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 14, 2023, authorities were dispatched to check on the welfare of a victim. When authorities arrived at the scene, bruising was observed around the victim’s eye, blood in her left eye, and numerous bruises on her arms and legs.

According to the victim, around 5 AM on June 13, 2023, she went to a residence in Monroe, where she was met by her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Jacob Porter. Porter stepped outside as the victim pulled up in her vehicle.

The victim stated that Porter stood outside her vehicle and was yelling and demanding for her to get out, but she refused. Porter allegedly proceeded to grab a hammer and break the driver’s door window and rear passenger window of the victim’s car.

Once the windows were broken, Porter allegedly pulled the victim out of the vehicle and dragged her inside the residence. The suspect attempted to tie up her legs and arms using zip ties.

The victim was able to execute an escape and was chased by Porter inside the home. When the victim and arrestee reached the bedroom, the victim was reportedly thrown onto the ground and struck numerous times with closed fists on her upper thighs and stomach by Porter.

While the victim remained on the ground, Porter used her bra straps to strangle her around the neck. The victim claims her vision began to go black at this time.

Porter also grabbed a knife and ran towards the victim, saying, “B***h I will f*****g kill you.” Porter seized the victim’s car keys and cellphone.

Due to the suspect’s previous statement, the victim feared that he might actually kill her if she tried to leave the residence. Bruises were also found on the victim’s neck, which was consistent with her statements.

Additionally, authorities discovered broken windows on the victim’s car and large white zip ties that were bent. Porter was advised of his Miranda rights and interviewed by authorities.

Porter confessed to elbowing the victim in the face during a fight. Porter denied dragging the victim into the residence and claimed that she could have left when she wanted.

Porter stated that the victim allegedly damaged her own vehicle in order to prevent him from leaving.

Jacob Porter was charged with the following: