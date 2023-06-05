All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2023, at 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to a motel on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in reference to a sexual crime. Upon arrival, officers were made aware that Demarbvia K. Campbell allegedly attempted to rape a female victim.

According to court documents, the victim advised officers that she was homeless and Campbell advised her that he would help her, letting her stay in his motel room. The victim also advised that she told Campbell that there would not be any sexual activity between them.

Once the victim and Campbell arrived at the motel room, the victim went on to take a shower. After she exited the shower, the victim allegedly found Campbell nude and wanted sexual favors from her.

After the victim denied participating in sexual activities with Campbell, he allegedly pushed the victim onto the bed and attempted to have sex with the victim without her consent. Once the victim escaped Campbell, he went on to push the victim out of the motel room while she was nude.

Officers found Campbell in his motel room where he advised officials that he never harmed the victim and there were never any sexual relations between them; however, he changed his initial statement and advised officers that he and the victim previously engaged in sexual activities.

Campbell was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Rape. His bond was set at $50,000.