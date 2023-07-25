MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 25, 2023, 49-year-old Gerald Moran was arrested around 11:28 AM. Moran was charged with two counts of Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Trespass.

Moran was caught on security footage taking out a large knife from a backpack and allegedly using it to threaten someone. The victim responded by pulling out a firearm and advising Moran to vacate the property.

Instead of leaving, Moran picked up a rock and told the victim that he would throw it at them. When officers with the Monroe Police Department attempted to make contact with Moran, he left the property.

Moran led officers on a pursuit on foot but was detained. When the suspect was captured, he allegedly began threatening officers.

Moran became violent with the officers and reportedly kicked two of them in the face and body numerous times. Moran displayed very aggressive behavior.

Moran was advised of his rights, placed in handcuffs, and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. The current bond for Moran is set at $7,200.