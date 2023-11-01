All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Grayling Lane on October 31, 2023, around 2:34 AM. During the investigation, officials learned that the fire started on the exterior of the home.

According to the affidavit, the resident of the home advised officials that they told Shawndarrius Terell Roberson to leave the property due to Roberson allegedly starting a fire outside of the home. The resident mentioned that once they noticed a fire again, they saw Roberson allegedly fleeing the scene.

Roberson was later detained by Monroe Police and allegedly admitted to starting the fire. Roberson was charged with Aggravated Arson and his bond was set at $100,000.