MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2023, authorities began receiving information that a male subject was allegedly selling narcotics near Wossman High School on Parkview Drive in Monroe, La. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed a confidential source and were able to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine.
On October 20, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit served an arrest warrant for Delancy Kent at a residence in Monroe. Upon arrival, authorities secured Kent in handcuffs and obtained a search warrant for the residence.
According to the affidavit, agents seized the following items during the search:
- 106 grams of Marijuana
- 115 dosage units of Xanax
- 102 grams of Cocaine
- 397 grams of Methamphetamine
- 422 THC products
- 925 dosage units of Ecstasy
- Oxycodone
- 132 dosage units of Hydrocodone
- 40 dosage units of Tramadol
- Hi-Point Semi Auto Rifle 9mm x 19 caliber
- MDLPAP Semi Auto Pistol M92pv 7.62 x 39mm
Kent allegedly claimed ownership of the narcotics and firearms. Authorities went on to learn that Kent was on probation for a drug-related arrest.
The suspect was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Kent’s bond was set at $315,000.