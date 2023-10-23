MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2023, authorities began receiving information that a male subject was allegedly selling narcotics near Wossman High School on Parkview Drive in Monroe, La. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed a confidential source and were able to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine.

On October 20, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit served an arrest warrant for Delancy Kent at a residence in Monroe. Upon arrival, authorities secured Kent in handcuffs and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

According to the affidavit, agents seized the following items during the search:

106 grams of Marijuana

115 dosage units of Xanax

102 grams of Cocaine

397 grams of Methamphetamine

422 THC products

925 dosage units of Ecstasy

Oxycodone

132 dosage units of Hydrocodone

40 dosage units of Tramadol

Hi-Point Semi Auto Rifle 9mm x 19 caliber

MDLPAP Semi Auto Pistol M92pv 7.62 x 39mm

Kent allegedly claimed ownership of the narcotics and firearms. Authorities went on to learn that Kent was on probation for a drug-related arrest.

The suspect was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Kent’s bond was set at $315,000.