MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2023, authorities began receiving information that a male subject was allegedly selling narcotics near Wossman High School on Parkview Drive in Monroe, La. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed a confidential source and were able to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine.

On October 20, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit served an arrest warrant for Delancy Kent at a residence in Monroe. Upon arrival, authorities secured Kent in handcuffs and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

According to the affidavit, agents seized the following items during the search:

  • 106 grams of Marijuana
  • 115 dosage units of Xanax
  • 102 grams of Cocaine
  • 397 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 422 THC products
  • 925 dosage units of Ecstasy
  • Oxycodone
  • 132 dosage units of Hydrocodone
  • 40 dosage units of Tramadol
  • Hi-Point Semi Auto Rifle 9mm x 19 caliber
  • MDLPAP Semi Auto Pistol M92pv 7.62 x 39mm

Kent allegedly claimed ownership of the narcotics and firearms. Authorities went on to learn that Kent was on probation for a drug-related arrest.

The suspect was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Kent’s bond was set at $315,000.