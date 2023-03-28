All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 27, 2023, Metro Narcotics Unit Agents arrived at a residence on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. to execute a search warrant and arrest warrant on Joshua Bryant for two counts of Distributing of Methamphetamine. According to agents, Bryant was located inside the residence during the execution of the search warrant.

Agents confirmed that morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin were seized during the search warrant. Bryant was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

His bond was set at $134,000.