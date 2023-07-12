All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 165 with an obscured license plate. When deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle began to flee the scene.

According to deputies, the driver fled the scene at high speed and drove on the opposite travel lane at approximately 95 miles per hour. During the pursuit, deputies observed a firearm being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle then came to a stop and four occupants were taken into custody. According to authorities, two of the passengers advised that the driver, Dairryon M. Bradley, allegedly threw the handgun from the vehicle.

Bradley denied throwing the gun; however, he was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Obstruction of Justice

Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles

Flight from an officer

His bond was set at $55,150.