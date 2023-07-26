OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 5, 2023, a victim allegedly reported to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that she was beaten by 27-year-old Hunter Dayne Trichell on June 28, 2023, while in a car.

The victim allegedly stated that she was in a short-term relationship with Trichell and that they had been living together at her residence. According to authorities, the victim stated when she came home from being out with her friends, Trichell approached her and her friends. He allegedly struck one of the victim’s friends in the face twice with his fist. Initially, an arrest warrant for Simple Battery was issued for the suspect.

After the incident, the victim allegedly stated that she went inside the house to pack some clothes to stay at her mother’s house because she was afraid of what Trichell might do to her. As the victim got into her vehicle to leave, Trichell appeared and entered the passenger seat.

Reports indicate, Trichell allegedly took the victim’s keys and phone and told her to drive. The victim stated at the end of Well Road, Trichell struck her in the head with a closed fist. She exited the vehicle and began to run as Trichell ran after her, grabbed her by her hair, and proceeded to drag her back to the vehicle. The victim said Trichell told her he was driving to the Red River to drown her.

The arrest report states Trichell struck the victim on the left side of her head, causing her dizziness and her ear to bleed. The suspect continued to hit the victim repeatedly in her ribs and pull handfuls of her hair out. The victim also stated that Trichell would repeatedly kick her in the thigh area as he drove and at one point, grabbed her by the throat and strangled her until her vision turned white.

Trichell and the victim traveled to Minden, La., before stopping at a gas station. The victim said she convinced Trichell to take her home to West Monroe. When they arrived back at the victim’s home, Trichell allegedly forced the victim to take her clothes off and sleep with him.

The victim stated she repeatedly asked him to take her to the hospital, but he refused. Trichell told the victim to drop him off at his truck and that he would kill her if she told anyone. After the victim dropped Trichell off at his vehicle, she drove straight to the hospital.

Throughout this incident, the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor. Ouachita Parish investigators were able to pull his GPS records to confirm his whereabouts on June 28, 2023. GPS coordinates pulled by law enforcement matched the victim’s statement and Trichell was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Facility for the following: