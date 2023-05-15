Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained for Isszvian Webb after a shooting occurred where he shot three separate officers in three different incidents on February 5, 2023. The shootings took place after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Webb while he was driving.

During this time, Webb was wanted for escaping Green Oaks Detention Center in October 2022. Webb was being held for Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery. The three shootings took place on South 8th Street, South 10th Street, and Dawnview Lane.

The investigation into this incident uncovered that Webb was staying with his friend, 23-year-old Daquan Murphy, on South 10th Street in Monroe. Multiple statements were given that confirmed that Webb was being housed with Murphy.

On February 6, 2023, officers conducted a search warrant at the residence for Webb. In the process, Murphy was charged with drug-related charges. During the search, authorities also located weapons that matched the shell casings found at the three crime scenes.

Authorities uncovered an internet protocol address that was registered to Laketha Murphy on South 10th Street in Monroe. The same internet protocol address is found on Webb’s Facebook records from January 24, 2023, and his TextNow account from January 30 through January 31, 2023.

Officers reviewed the messages on Webb’s TextNow account and found many messages that indicated Webb was receiving help from Murphy and was staying at his residence. Furthermore, Webb explained during a recorded interview that he had been living at Murphy’s residence since he escaped Green Oaks Detention Center, and Murphy was aware that he had escaped.

Webb went on to explain that after the shooting occurred, he fled to his sister’s apartment in Town and Country. According to Webb, he was transported by Murphy in his White Honda Accord.

The vehicle’s license plate was found by authorities and searched in the LPR system. The vehicle was discovered to be located in the area of the apartment complex during the time Webb claimed he was transported.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Murphy, and he was taken into custody by authorities on May 15, 2023. The suspect faces two counts of Accessories After the Fact and has a set bond of $20,000.