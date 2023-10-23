MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Balboa Drive in Monroe, La. due to an investigation. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim who mentioned that she was walking around the neighborhood with her teenage son and 30-year-old Antonio M. Brown allegedly began talking to them in the roadway, telling the victim’s son to move out of the way.

According to the affidavit, Brown then allegedly exposed his genital area and mentioned sexual demands at the victim. The victim and her son returned home and called authorities. Authorities questioned the victim’s son and were advised of a similar testimony.

Deputies made contact with Brown and he did not want to speak with authorities about the alleged incident. Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of Obscenity.

His bond was set at $50,000.