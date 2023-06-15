MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 14, 2023, the Monroe Police Department HEAT units executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on Washington Street. At the apartment, 36-year-old Bruce Jones and another Black male were found.

Jones was placed in double-locked handcuffs and advised of his Miranda rights. The search warrant was issued due to a controlled purchase of crack cocaine from the residence.

During the purchase of cocaine, Jones was recorded on a clandestine device. Additionally, reports confirmed that numerous visits were made to that residence at all times of night and day.

When authorities searched the residence, they uncovered a bottle of promethazine, a glass vile with a small amount of phencyclidine, a small digital scale, and crack cocaine cooking supplies, which included a fork with white residue on it.

Jones was questioned about the narcotics found inside the residence, and he allegedly denied knowing anything about the narcotics or being a resident of the apartment. The other Black male found in the apartment also allegedly denied having any knowledge of the narcotics.

Authorities spoke with an apartment manager, who informed them that the person leasing that apartment went to jail on June 13, 2023, and the residence was meant to be vacant. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bruce Jones was booked for the following charges:

Criminal Trespass

Prohibited Acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance; Schedule IV

Posession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance; Schedule II

Possession with Intent to Distribute/Manufacture of CDS-II

The current bond for Jones is set at $19,700.