All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 19, 2023, at 10:47 PM, Monroe Police were on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they heard multiple gunshots near Powell Avenue and the Renwick Street area. Officers went on to patrol the area and were advised that the gunshots came from a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

According to the affidavit, officers were informed by the dispatcher that a dark-colored Dodge Charger was allegedly chasing a pickup truck on Millhaven Road near Texas Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers then observed the Dodge Charger traveling on Walnut Street and the driver of the vehicle stopped the car, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene.

After the suspect attempted to hide in the bed of a parked pickup truck, officers made contact with the suspect and identified him as 36-year-old Isaac C. Bradley. Bradley was advised of his Miranda Rights and allegedly told authorities that he became nervous after witnessing multiple officers traveling behind him.

Officers searched Bradley’s vehicle and discovered five spent shell casings on the front floorboard and two spent shell casings on the back floorboard. The vehicle also had bullet holes in the exterior.

According to authorities, they discovered a loaded Glock 43x in the vehicle. A gunshot residue kit was conducted on Bradley and it reportedly had positive results. Bradley was arrested and charged with Illegal Use of Weapons and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.