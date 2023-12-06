All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2023, at 12:45 PM, Monroe Police began investigating a child abuse complaint that occurred on Matthews Street. An investigator with the Louisiana Department of Children and Families contacted the Monroe Police Department about a tip about a 5-year-old victim who was abused.

The investigation revealed that Carey Whipkey allegedly whipped the victim with a belt leaving the victim’s thigh severely bruised. The victim was transported to a hospital where officials discovered that the victim had a bruise on their genital area as if an object was tied around the area, according to court documents.

Whipkey allegedly advised authorities that he whipped the victim with a belt, but he denied giving the victim bruises. Detectives reviewed photos of the victim’s injuries and concluded that the victim was beaten beyond normal physical discipline.

Whipkey was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Juveniles.