MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Monroe Literacy and Art Bus was unveiled. The bus is sponsored by The Well, a church in Monroe, LA., and is seeking to promote reading, art, and education in students of all ages in the city.

Alicia Roloins, Director of Curriculum for the bus, said that the idea for the bus got started when she and a Richwood High School teacher put together their visions to be advocates for education for students. Now, the bus is going to be targeting different schools and different demographics to teach about reading, art, and educational success.

“We created a mobile classroom and so that’s basically what the Monroe literacy and art bus is. It’s going to travel from neighborhood to neighborhood, and we’re gonna bring literacy and arts programming straight to the students.”

The bus is planning to move to different locations every four weeks, and you can find the schedule on The Well’s Facebook page.