MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — March is Women’s History Month, and a local Monroe, LA., landmark holds a large part of North Louisiana’s history and women’s history in the area. Layton Castle is believed to have been designed by Eugenia Stubbs and built in 1910, although the original building has been around since 1814. Eugenia, or “Genie”, Stubbs was also the first woman in Ouachita Parish to ever vote. Later down the line, the late Carol Layton Parsons inherited the house and now her daughter, Pam Parsons Dupuy, runs the castle continues to uphold the legacy.

Pam spoke about her mother’s role in keeping the castle thriving.

“She grew up here. Then she went away and met my father in New York, and then married and raised us up north. Eventually she moved back here when she was about 70 and intermittently worked on the place, the hallway, she had restored and painted, she added a whole wall bookcase in the library. She also engaged archaeologists who came and excavated the Wine House.”

Pam’s grandmother, Carol Flower Layton, was a huge part of the entertainment industry during the early days in Monroe.

“My grandmother, Carol Flower Layton….she was a dancer and actor and performed in New York for a few years. When I would come to visit, the older people would say, ‘your grandmother taught me ballroom dancing’. We have a ball room upstairs and so grandmother taught many Monroe people ballroom dancing.”

Now, the castle continues to share its history and stories with those around by offering tours and events at the venue. To learn more about these events, you can visit laytoncastle.com.