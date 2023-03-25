MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, there is currently an investigation into a house fire that occurred in Monroe and claimed the life of a child.

The Monroe Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 4000 block of Lee Avenue just before 6 AM. Firefighters discovered that there were 11 people occupying the home during the fire, but a 4-year-old boy was unaccounted for. The child’s body was later found inside the home.

This investigation remains ongoing. We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.