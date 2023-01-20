All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the home.

The homeowner also advised officers that unknown individuals have burglarized the residence several nights prior to the incident. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Mandrelle L. McCaskill, 56-year-old Anthony Ray Burns, and 29-year-old Deon M. Burns inside the home.

According to Monroe Police, Anthony and Deon were hiding in a bedroom closet prior to being placed in handcuffs. Deon was then searched and authorities located Phencyclidine.

Anthony, Deon, and McCaskill were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. McCaskill and Anthony were charged with Simple Burglary. Deon was charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.