MONROE. La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2024 beautification grants. The purpose of the beautification grant is to beautify the community and enhance local conservation efforts throughout the Ouachita Parish.

To apply recipients must be a 501 (C) 3 or government entity, which includes schools and educational institutions. According to officials, prior recipients may submit a 2024 application on the condition that they submit proof of completion of their 2023 project.

For an application, you can email mlmccann@yahoo.com. The deadline to apply is January 15, 2024.