MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Monroe Fire Department will host the Firefighter Physical Ability Evaluation on July 6, 2023, at 8:00 AM. The evaluation will take place at the Monroe Fire Department Training Facility on 300 Forrest Avenue in Monroe.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Fire Department

This evaluation is open to anyone 18 to 35 years of age and must have an active civil services test score and high school diploma. For more information contact the Training Division at 318-329-2573.