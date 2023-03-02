KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Monroe Fire Department
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 02:43 PM CST
Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 02:43 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Fire Department has announced the retirement of Captain Jason Ricks.
Ricks’ retirement comes after 24 years of service.
